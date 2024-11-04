Ogun: Three Suspects Arrested For Vandalism, Theft Of Rental Equipment

Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly damaging and stealing rental equipment from a warehouse in the Akingbala, Eleweeran, region of the state.

Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command confirmed the incident to DAILY POST on Sunday, saying the arrest followed a complaint from the warehouse’s owner, Abosede Akinwale.

She added that Akinwale complained that her rental equipment and canopy iron stands had been vandalised and stolen by unknown people.

Odutola said: “On Saturday, at about 3 pm, one Abosede Akinwale reported to the Aregbe Divisional Police Officer that she is the CEO of Ola’s Rental Services.

“She explained that on visiting her warehouse to collect materials for an upcoming event, she found it had been broken into, and her canopy iron stands had been vandalised and stolen by unidentified individuals.”

Akinwale further stated that a break-in occurred at the same warehouse in July 2024, and the stolen materials were traced to Mechanic Village Camp in Abeokuta, where items bearing her company’s name were discovered at a scrap site.

Detectives were dispatched to the area after receiving the report, resulting in the arrest of the scrap buyers and the truck attendant who was putting the iron into an unlicensed blue DAF.

”Upon the information, the DPO dispatched detectives to the scene, leading to the arrest of two scrap buyers, Nasiru Abdullahi, 31, and Abulsalam Abubakar, 27. A truck attendant, Jamiu Alamu, 27, was also arrested while loading the iron into a blue DAF truck, whose registration number was not displayed. The truck driver fled the scene with the ignition key before the detectives arrived.

“The DPO coordinated with the chairman of the Mechanic Village, who secured the area by locking the gate and assigning security guards to monitor the truck,” she stated.

According to the police spokesperson, the recovered exhibits have been transported to the police station, and efforts are underway to apprehend other accomplices.