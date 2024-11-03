Ondo Guber: Labour Party Slams Channels TV For Limiting Debate To APC, PDP

The Ondo State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has strongly condemned Channels Television’s decision to limit the upcoming governorship debate to only two political parties.

The parties are All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Prince Olu Johnson Egbodofo, Director of Publicity for the Labour Party Campaign Organisation, this move is an “orchestrated perversion of the will of the people of Ondo State” in the November 16th governorship election.

“The attention of the Labour Party and its candidates has been drawn to an advert by Channels Television of its planned live debate… which Channels ill-advisedly described as ‘the two leading candidates in the election,” Egbodofo stated.

Egbodofo revealed that the LP had contacted Channels officials, including debate anchor Seun Okinbaloye, who expressed regrets for the exclusion and promised to “make amends.”

However, according to him, no action was taken

He noted that Channels has previously organised debates with at least three candidates in 2012, 2016, and 2020, without using the term “leading candidates” to determine participation.

Egbodofo emphasized that the Labour Party is the first party to have been voted into power for two terms in Ondo State since 1999 and is the immediate predecessor of the present APC administration.

The Labour Party views Channels’ actions as a deliberate attempt to manipulate public opinion and undermine its legitimate status as a major contender in the election.

The debate, scheduled for today, November 3rd, has sparked controversy, with many questioning Channels’ criteria for selecting participants.