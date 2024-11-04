Ondo Guber Poll Will Be Credible, We’ve Learnt Lessons From Past Exercises – INEC Assures

Ahead of the November 16 gubernatorial poll in Ondo states, the Independent National Electoral Commission has assured voters in the State that the exercise will be free and fair.

This was disclosed by INEC’s Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood on Monday, during his visit to the State’s headquarters of the commission in Akure.

Mr. Yakubu noted that he has learnt many lessons from places he had conducted elections, not only in Edo State, but other previous polls.

Advertisement

He added that the issue of logistics and results management won’t be repeated in Ondo guber.

Yakubu said: “We have learnt a lot of lessons not only from the last election but also from previous elections.

“Basically, there are two challenges, the first one is logistics for election, so that polling units open promptly on election day.

“The second one is result management and my assurance to voters in Ondo State is that they are going to see fast improvement in these two processes.

READ MORE: APC’s Threat To Capture Ondo, South-West Reckless – PDP

“We have received positive reports from our state office in Akure but we decided also to come for readiness assessment. So, we are here basically to look at what is happening, and the good work that the state office has done.

“We will be here for a few days. One of the activities we are also going to observe is the mock accreditation of voters which will take place in 16 polling units across six local government areas in the three senatorial zones of the state.

“In addition to other activities, we are also going to meet with the stakeholders on Thursday, and the following day, the National Peace Committee will also invite all the stakeholders for the signing of the national peace accord.”