One Dead, Others Hospitalized In Lagos-Badagry Expressway Accident

At least one person has been confirmed dead, following a motor accident which occurred at Ile-Epo, Oko-Afa, along the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Sunday morning, involving a truck, two buses and a car.

This was contained in a statement by permanent secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

He said that the accident was caused by the reckless driving of the truck driver who lost control of his vehicle, causing him to ram into the three affected vehicles.

Olufemi added that the victims have been taken to the hospital and the affected vehicles tolled out of the road.

He said: “The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, in response to distress calls via the 767 / 112 Toll-Free Lines at 0933hrs, activated its Emergency Response Team from Igando Base.

“Upon the arrival of the Dolphin Response Team at the incident scene, it was discovered that a fully laden DAF truck, registration number FFF 754 XB, a white Toyota, Hummer bus, owned by Cross Country Transport, registration number, MUS 210 YJ, laden to capacity with passengers,— a Volkswagon commercial bus, registration number LSR 166 YE and a Nissan car, registration number unknown, were involved in a multiple car crash at the aforementioned location.

“Further investigations by the LRT at the incident scene revealed that the incident occurred as a result of reckless driving on the side of the truck driver who lost control on high speed, which resulted in a crash into the three affected vehicles.

“Unfortunately, an adult male lost his life to the incident. Some of the numerous injured were ferried to nearby hospitals by officials of the FRSC.”