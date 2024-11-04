Osun Police Detain Man Accused Of Killing Father In Farm

The Osun State Police Command has apprehended a man identified as Saidi for allegedly killing his father, in his farmland, located at Ilusi, area of the State.

The deceased, also known as Bale was said to have been killed on the day he wanted to harvest some crops in his farm.

A source from the village told PUNCH that lifeless body of Saidi’s father was discovered on his farm on Friday.

Another resident of Ilusi village, identified as Sakariyau, told newsmen on Sunday, that Bale went missing last Thursday and after an intense search around the village, his corpse which was covered with leaves was found on his farm the following day.

He said: “Before he (Bale) was traced to his farm on Friday, he could not be found anywhere around the village since he left for the farm.

“When we got to his farm, we searched everywhere and found his remains covered with leaves. His head was cut off by unknown people.

“Thereafter, people around, who suspected Bale’s son, who accompanied the deceased to the farm on the day he was killed, descended on him.

“He was seriously beaten because people knew he went with his father to the farm to harvest cocoa.

“He initially denied killing the man, but he later admitted committing the crime after he was seriously tortured by some angry youths.

“The cocoa produce already harvested and the motorcycle of the deceased were found on the farm.

“The boy was later handed over to police and he was taken to the Iperindo station for further investigations.”

Also confirming the horrible incident, the Spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said that the suspect has been arrested.

Opalola said: “The suspect was arrested on the suspicion that he killed the father. I have been briefed about it. Investigation is ongoing.”