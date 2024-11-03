“Our Goal Is To Qualify For 2025 AFCON, 2026 World Cup” – Ademola Lookman

Super Eagles and Atalanta’s winger, Ademola Lookman has said that Nigeria main objective is to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Recall that Lookman was ranked 14th in the recent Ballon d’Or award in Paris, France, on Monday.

The Nigeria super star in a chat with 54footballx, on Friday, said that the Super Eagles players remain committed to achieve desirable results.

Advertisement

READ MORE: CAF Fixes Dates For Super Eagles’ Final Two AFCON 2025 Qualifying Matches

Lookman also charged his teammates to be consistent in every game they play.

He said: “It has been great. I have known him obviously the coach before because he gave me my first call-up to play for Nigeria, so I know him very well.

“We’ve shown good performances as a team in these AFCON qualifiers and now we need to do better on a consistent basis.

“We’ve won two games and drawn one game, so we will continue in this manner, and try to win our games.

“Obviously the goal is to qualify for the Afcon and World Cup, so we are looking to do those things.”

Recall that the Nigeria Football Federation, had said that the Confederation of African Football, picked November 14 and 18 for Nigeria’s final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against the Republic of Benin and Rwanda.

CAF said that Super Eagles will be away to the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, Abidjan on Thursday, November 14.