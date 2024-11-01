Oyedepo: Keyamo Debunks Reports On Airstrip License Revocation

Festus Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has clarified that the House of Representatives did not instruct him to revoke the airstrip license of Living Faith Church or other private individuals.

Keyamo made this statement on Friday via his official X handle, addressing reports that the House of Representatives had requested the Ministry to halt and revoke existing airstrip license of Living Faith’s Bishop David Oyedepo, citing national security concerns.

He emphasized that the reports were inaccurate, explaining that a motion was referred to the Aviation Committee for further examination.

The Minister commended the Honourable Member’s patriotic intentions but noted that the motion stemmed from a lack of understanding of the aviation sector.

“By the time we explain to them how private air strips work and the processes they undergo by our agencies before the final approval, they will be satisfied,” Keyamo stated.

He outlined the responsibilities of private airstrip owners, highlighting that they are only responsible for building the runway and terminal building, while the control tower is handed over to the Federal Government through the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

Keyamo further explained that “NAMA provides Air Traffic Controllers and Engineers for all airports and airstrips” in Nigeria, with private airstrip owners paying the Federal Government for these services.

“No object flies into Nigeria without prior clearance by NAMA and without filing a clear flight plan,” he assured.