Paul Okoye, Ivy Ifeoma Welcome First Child Together In U.S.

Nigerian music superstar Paul Okoye, widely known as Rude Boy of the iconic P-square group, has welcomed his first child with his wife Ivy Ifeoma, a baby girl named Imari Ugoma Okoye.

On Sunday, September 29, 2024, the couple reportedly welcomed their child in the United States.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, Paul shared a video, expressing his joy: “This past month and a few days have been the most joyous and overwhelmingly sweet period of our lives.”

Rude Boy married Ivy in a traditional ceremony in May 2024, following his divorce from Anita Okoye.

Paul Okoye has three children from his previous marriage to Anita, therefore the newborn is his fourth.

