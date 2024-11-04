Petrol Cheaper Than Ours Is Substandard – Dangote Refinery Warns

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has countered claims by some oil marketers that its petrol prices are higher than imported alternatives.

The Refinery stated that any marketer selling petrol cheaper than its offered price is importing substandard products.

In a statement on Sunday, the refinery clarified that its ex-depot price of petrol is N990 per litre for trucks and N960 per litre for ships, benchmarked against international prices and the amount the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) sold to local marketers.

“We had lately refrained from engaging in media fights, but we are constrained to respond to the recent misinformation being circulated by IPMAN, PETROAN, and other associations,” the statement reads.

The refinery emphasized, “If anyone claims they can land PMS at a price cheaper than what we are selling, then they are importing substandard products and conniving with international traders to dump low-quality products into the country, without concern for the health of Nigerians or the longevity of their vehicles.”

Dangote Refinery also alleged that an international trading company plans to blend substandard products near its plant, stating, “This is detrimental to the growth of domestic refining in Nigeria.

“We should point out that it is not unusual for countries to protect their domestic industries in order to provide jobs and grow the economy.”

The company reaffirmed its commitment to providing affordable, good-quality, domestically refined petroleum products for Nigerians, urging the public to ignore “deliberate disinformation being spread by those who favour Nigeria continuing to export jobs and import poverty.”