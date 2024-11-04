Police Arrest 113 Foreigners, 17 Nigerians Over Cybercrimes, National Security Threat

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has apprehended 130 people for high-level cybercrimes, hacking, and acts that endanger national security.

Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi said in a statement on Sunday that the suspects include 113 foreign foreigners (87 males and 26 females) and 17 Nigerian collaborators (four males and 13 females).

According to Adejobi, the foreigners are largely of Chinese and Malaysian ethnicity.

“This strategic operation was conducted through a coordinated raid on a building at the Next Cash and Carry area of Jahi, Abuja, where the suspects were reportedly using computers and other sophisticated devices to facilitate criminal activities,” the statement reads.

“The operation which was led by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, AIG Benneth Igweh, on Saturday, 2nd November 2024, comprised officers of the Nigeria Police Force Zone 7 Command Abuja and the National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC).

“We are investigating the matter and scientifically analysing the exhibits recovered from them.”

Adejobi said the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations, stressing that additional information would be published when necessary.