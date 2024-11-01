Police Arrest Notorious Robbery Gang Member In Ogun

A member of a three-man armed robbery gang that terrorises people of Sagamu Local Government Area, Segun Owoduti, 26, has been taken into custody by the Ogun State Police Command.

Owoduti was apprehended on Wednesday along the Agbele-Igbepe highway, while two others fled with gunshot wounds.

Omolola Odutola, the command’s public relations officer, confirmed the incident to DAILY POST on Thursday, stating that the gang used motorcycles to rob victims of their possessions.

Odutola said: “A daring armed robbery attempt was thwarted by swift police action in Sagamu on October 30, 2024. Thanks to a timely tip-off from residents, the Sagamu Divisional Police Officer was able to mobilise officers to apprehend one suspect, 26-year-old Segun Owoduti, while two others escaped with gunshot injuries.

”The drama unfolded around 6:50 pm when police patrols on High Court Agbele Road received information about a three-man robbery gang operating along the Agbele-Igbepe route. The gang, known for using motorcycles to target unsuspecting victims, was spotted by the officers, prompting them to flee on their Bajaj motorcycle with registration number KJA 568 OM.

“A hot pursuit ensued, resulting in the successful arrest of Owoduti. Unfortunately, his accomplices managed to escape into nearby bushes, nursing gunshot injuries.”

She stated that preliminary investigations are ongoing, and that the matter will be forwarded to SCID Abeokuta once the initial enquiries are completed.