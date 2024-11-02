Police Arrest Suspect Notorious For Kidnapping Minors In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has apprehended a suspect, Onoriode Augustine, in connection with the kidnapping of minors in the Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area.

The suspect, 33, was paraded on Friday at the command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Addressing reporters, Commissioner Abiodun Alamutu explained that while Augustine had been captured, another suspect, Akpan, is still at large.

Alamutu stated that during interrogation, the suspect admitted to abducting over 10 children, who were later released to their families after ransom payments were made.

According to the Commissioner, the suspect was also responsible for the abductions of one Adeogun Oluwasegun and Jonathan Favour in Ijebu Ode.

Abiodun said, “The State has largely remained peaceful, with the latest arrests of one Onoriode Augustine, a 33-year-old man, while the suspect named Akpan has been on the run. They specifically target children for kidnapping.

“Since they began this illegal activity, they have taken more than ten children, who were subsequently returned to their families after ransoms were paid.

“They also informed the police that they orchestrated the abductions that occurred in Ijebu Ode, where Adeogun Oluwasegun and Jonathan Favour were kidnapped using similar deceptive tactics, such as pretending to rent a battery and seeking to lease an apartment on September 17th and 22nd.”