Police Arrest Two Suspected Phone Thieves In Niger

The Niger State Police Command has nabbed two suspected notorious mobile phone robbers.
SP Wasiu Abiodun, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Niger State Police Command, stated in a press statement signed and made available to journalists in Minna on Monday.
“On 31/10/2024 at about 1530hrs, a victim of handset robbery from Gidan-Kwano area of Minna reported at Kpakungu Division that on 30/10/2024 at about 2040hrs, he boarded a tricycle from Gidan-Kwano area to Dama where he met two passengers there-in, and while on their way close to Dama, the two passengers conspired, attacked and robbed him of his phone and escaped into the forest,” the statement partly read.
According to the statement, upon receiving the information, Division Police operatives with reliable intelligence apprehended two suspects in connection with the crime: Nazifi Lawal (a.k.a Maka) 25 years old and Abubakar Saidu (a.k.a Yaro), both of Soje B and Gbeganu communities.
The State Police Command’s image maker stated that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and other similar robberies.
“They mentioned one Mubarak of Dutsen-Kura area as part of their gang members,” said Abiodun.
Meanwhile, the PPRO said that an investigation is underway to retrieve the stolen phones and apprehend the fleeing culprit.