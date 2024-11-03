Police Officer Kills Youth Over Alleged N100 Bribe Dispute

A police officer assigned to the Otuocha Area Command, Anambra East Local Government Area, Anambra State, has shot and killed a youth in the region.

According to reports, the youth had an argument with police officers at a checkpoint over N100, and one of them hastily pulled the trigger and shot him dead.

According to a source in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area, who shared a graphic video of the youth’s lifeless body with DAILY POST, said the police team involved was led by one Onyebuchi.

The incident occurred on Saturday and sparked widespread unrest in the area, with youths taking to the streets to protest the police action.

It was unclear if the disagreement that led to the youth’s death was the payment of a N100 bribe or the collection of the balance for a previously paid bribe, but police officials confirmed the occurrence.

In response to DAILY POST’s enquiries, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, spokesperson for the state police command, stated that the command was aware of the situation and had taken control.

He said: “The Police Officer involved has been identified as Inspector Sani Suleiman.

“He has been disarmed and detained for further investigations and internal disciplinarian procedures.”