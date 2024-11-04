Prayers Don’t Build Roads Or Buy Books For Children – Jesse Jagz

Jesse Jagz, a Nigerian singer and rapper, has challenged Nigerians to re-examine their attitudes towards religion.

Jagz asserted that the alcohol priests feed the traditional African religious gods during rituals is the reason they are drunk.

According to him, this is why they are obese, diabetic, and defenceless in front of their followers.

During an appearance on the ‘Big Talk’ podcast shared on Instagram on Sunday, the rapper also stated that it is incorrect for followers of foreign religions to simply pray and expect miracles without working.

He stressed that prayers do not cover basic socioeconomic needs.

“When you go to a shrine and you see the priest pouring gin on the gods, Google how much a bottle of gin was in slavery. 40 slaves.

“Our gods are drunk on alcohol and meat. They are obese and diabetic.

“They can’t help us do anything. Prayers do not build roads or buy books for children. We have forgotten humanity,” he said.