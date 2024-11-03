Properties Destroyed As Fire Guts Popular Plaza In Abuja

Properties worth millions of Naira have been destroyed during a fire outbreak at AP Plaza, in Wuse 2, Abuja.

It was gathered that the incident which happened on Saturday, reportedly erupted around noon, sending thick smoke into the sky that drew onlookers from nearby streets.

Confirming this in a statement on Sunday, the Spokesman of the Federal Capital Territory Fire service, Ibrahim Tauheed, disclosed that the inferno was put out with support from the FCT’s fire fighters.

He said: A fire outbreak occurred on the sixth floor of a six-story commercial building at AP Plaza.

“The affected area included the MTN control room shelter, resulting in significant damage to cable installations.

“The emergency response was led by DSF Ahmed Ibrahim Katsina, DFO of Asokoro Fire Station.

“The FCT Fire Service, along with support from the Federal Fire Service, successfully extinguished the fire by 11:41 hrs.”