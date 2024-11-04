Rivers Political Turmoil Stemmed From Resource Control – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has attributed the ongoing political crisis in the State to the struggle for control of its resources.

Fubara made this statement at Omega Power Ministries’ 18th anniversary and Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere’s 51st birthday celebration, held at the ministry’s headquarters in Mbodo, Aluu, near Port Harcourt on Sunday.

“The reason for this crisis is the control of the resources of Rivers State.

“Rivers State resources belong to you, and we will make sure that the resources are applied judiciously for the betterment of the State,” Fubara said.

He emphasized the importance of prayers in maintaining focus and effective governance, stating, “What you owe us is just one thing: Continue to pray for us.”

Fubara’s statement comes amidst a power struggle with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, which has led to conflicting court orders and a divided State Assembly.

Despite signing an eight-point resolution deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu in December 2023, tensions persist.

The Governor commended Apostle Chinyere for his selfless service to humanity and exceptional educational initiatives, saying, “Life is not about taking. What is important in life is giving, and anybody who believes that it is only taking, the person won’t go far in life.”

Fubara also donated N200 million to support Omega Power Ministries’ infrastructure initiatives, acknowledging Apostle Chinyere’s prayers and the church’s unwavering support as vital to overcoming obstacles.