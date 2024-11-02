SeyiLaw Challenges EFCC On Bobrisky’s Travel Restriction

Comedian SeyiLaw has questioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on the recent arrest of Bobrisky, the embattled crossdresser.

Information Nigeria previously reported that Bobrisky was re-arrested on Thursday night at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, while boarding a flight to London.

This occurs just days after the crossdresser was detained at the Seme border while trying to flee Nigeria.

However, in a tweet on his X page on Friday, SeyiLaw questioned the EFCC over his re-arrest.

He asked: “I don’t understand this Bobrisky’s case abeg. Did any court ask him not to travel? Why allow him to get on the plane and humiliate him like this?”

