Six Hoodlums Killed In Bauchi, Firearms Recovered

The Bauchi State Police Command has killed six hoodlums in a crackdown on criminal groups in the state’s Ningi Local Government Area.

During the operations, police officers recovered arms and ammunition.

Awwal Musa, the state’s Commissioner of Police, made the announcement at a news conference in Bauchi on Friday.

“The Command neutralise six hoodlums, recover firearms and ammunition in Ningi axis.

“Apprehension of a suspect for illegal possession of two AK-47 rifles and 343 rounds of ammunition

“Mop-up of illegal firearms from public spaces and arrest of suspects in connection with criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide,” he said.

He underlined his commitment to combating criminal activity across border villages in Alkaleri, Ningi, and Toro LGAs.

According to Musa, the command is working with sister security agencies and quasi-security groups to improve community policing and collaborate with local stakeholders.

“We urge all citizens to support our efforts by reporting suspicious activities promptly,” he said.