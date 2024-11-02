Six Suspects Arrested For Alleged Kidnapping, Armed Robbery In Ogun

Ogun State police have detained six people, including 42-year-old ex-convict Abolaji Alese, on suspicion of kidnapping and armed robbery of travellers in the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode axis.

The other suspects include Onokrese Jacob, 34; Henry Emmanuel, 34; Joseph Udomah, 42; Abiola Oduyemi, 41; Abbey Emmanuel, 34; and Jimoh Kareem, 39.

Abiodun Alamutu, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, paraded the suspects on Friday at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, claiming they were responsible for the abduction of seven people between May and September 2024.

Alamutu alleged that Alese, the gang’s leader, was arrested by the Oyo State Police Command on August 28th, 2022, for kidnapping two ladies in Ibadan and is currently facing a charge in the High Court of Ibadan.

He claimed that following a careful investigation into the ongoing kidnapping reports, one of the suspects, Abiola Oduyemi, was apprehended in Egbeda, Ibadan, Oyo State, prompting the arrest of others.

Alamutu said: ” On the 16th of May, 2024, at about 8:28 am, this vicious syndicate led by one Azeez Abolaji Alese attacked a woman named Busari Abiola while trying to drive into her premises by her gate in Sagamu, Ogun State. She was subsequently kidnapped and driven away in her unregistered 2009 Ash-colored Corolla. Fortunately, the kidnappers later released her, taking only the vehicle.

” This same Azeez Abolaji Alese, with six other armed men, double-crossed one Adebayo Olabisi, on the 17th of May, 2024, at about 8:10 pm in the Irewon area of Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, and whisked her away in her white Highlander Jeep, with registration number BDG 125 HZ, to an unknown destination.

“Barely three weeks after the first two kidnapping incidents, the same group led by Azeez Abolaji Alese on the 2nd of June, 2024, at about 6 pm, abducted one Omosehin Tanwa from Itamogiri, Ijebu Mushin, Ogun State, taking her to an unknown destination.

“While the Anti-kidnapping team were on their trail, Azeez Abolaji Alese and his kidnapping gang, in a similar pattern, attacked one Segun Adebanjo on the 14th of July, 2024, at about 11 pm and drove him away in his red Toyota Camry.

“The final attack happened on the 5th of September, 2024, at about 7 pm where the same gang gained access into the compound of one Uruakpa Elizabeth, a nurse from Babcock University, after close of work at her gate, pointed a gun at her and took her away in her unregistered red Toyota Camry.

“In the course of the investigation, one Abiola Oduyemi was arrested on the 3rd of October, 2024, and he confessed to his involvement in the series of kidnapping cases recorded in the state and provided valuable information that resulted in the arrest of his other accomplices.

“It should be noted that the said Azeez Alese was earlier arrested on January 14, 2016, for kidnapping an expatriate along Sagamu-Ogijo Road and currently facing charges in court. He was apprehended again by the Oyo State Police Command on August 28th, 2022, for kidnapping two women in Ibadan and currently has an ongoing charge at the High Court, Ibadan.

“Alese was released on bail on April 26th, 2024, but instead of changing his ways, he formed a new gang and resumed kidnapping operations starting from May 16th, 2024, until his eventual arrest by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of Ogun State Command.”

The suspects were found in possession of one browning pistol, one helmet jeep registered as AYT88MS, one Toyota Camry car registered as KTU406JL, two school bags, two lunch boxes, one shuttle bag, one Babcock university key holder, and criminal charms.

Alamutu stated that the investigation had been completed and that the suspect will shortly face prosecution in court.

He warned the people to plan their trips carefully and to be cautious while travelling.