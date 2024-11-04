Sola Sobowale Overjoyed As Daughter Mide Gets Married

Nollywood veteran actress Sola Sobowale’s daughter, Mide Sobowale, has tied the knot with her partner, Francis Osinolaoye.

The proud mother couldn’t help but express her gratitude to God.

Sola Sobowale took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the union, sharing stunning photos of her daughter in a beautiful white wedding gown and Francis in a tailored suit.

In her heartfelt post, she thanked God for the successful union, describing it as “Signed and Sealed.”

She wrote, “Signed and Sealed! Glory be to God. Congratulations, my baby and my new son”.

