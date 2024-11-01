South Africans Launch Petition Opposing Chidimma Adetshina’s Miss Universe Entry

A South African group, Progressive Forces, has launched a petition to prevent Chidimma Adetshina from competing in Miss Universe 2024.

Recently, the newly crowned Miss Universe Nigeria arrived Mexico to compete in this year’s international pageant in November.

The model, who was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, stirred controversy during this year’s Miss South Africa contest because of her nationality.

Advertisement

This sparked a wave of criticism on social media, particularly among South Africans. Chidimma later withdrew from the contest.

Her withdrawal came after South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs (DHA) said that preliminary data revealed her mother had committed fraud and identity theft.

South African authorities have announced measures to revoke Chidimma’s identification and travel documents.

Following the decision, the Progressive Forces of South Africa petitioned the Miss Universe organisers to bar Chidimma from competing.

The group contended that her participation in the event could jeopardise the Miss Universe brand’s legitimacy.

READ MORE: Chidimma Adetshina Departs For Miss Universe Pageant In Mexico, Seeks Global Support

The petition, which was started on Wednesday, has since received more than 1,000 signatures.

“We are greatly concerned about Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, whose mother Anabela Rungo, has been found guilty of committing identity fraud,” the petition reads in part.

“On the 29th of October, Home Affairs cancelled the identities of Anabela Rungo and Chidimma Adetshina by court order.

“As Progressive Forces of South Africa, we are writing this letter on behalf of everyone who stands for justice to plead with Miss Universe to reconsider the contestant and if possible, to cancel her entry.

“We would hate to see the pageant losing its good image due to a contestant whose mother has been found guilty of stealing the identity of an innocent citizen.

“Not only did this contestant bring her own country into disrepute, but her participating in this iconic pageant would also bring Africa into disrepute.

“Throughout this, the contestant, her mother, the embassy of Nigeria and the Nigerian government have been arrogant and has shown no remorse.”