Suspected Cultists Invade Anambra Community, Kill One

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed one person during a violent attack in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Nonso, was murdered on Friday afternoon near Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka.

A family source said that his death is linked to the murder of his younger brother, Buchi, three months ago around Mac Don Eatery in Awka.

Meanwhile, their eldest brother had also met a brutal end in a previous attack, leaving their mother without a child.

Confirming the unfortunate incident on Saturday, Anambra State Police Commissioner, Nnaghe Obono Itam, condemned the latest killing, promised to conduct a thorough investigation.

He said: “We will leave no stone unturned in apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.”

Rival cult groups have been engaging in a deadly war and resulting in violence, claiming numerous lives, leaving families shattered and the community traumatized.

Awka has recently been facing cult-related killings, with 16 recently killed in Nibo and seven more in the Ifite Awka area.

Ezinano Awka Community, led by Ozo Jeff Nweke, on Friday, placed a N10 million bounty on Nibo Massacre perpetrators and warned cultists to steer clear of Awka and its environs.