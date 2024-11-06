Suspected Kidnappers Abduct Imo Catholic Priest

Gunmen suspected to kidnappers have abducted the parish priest of St. Theresa’s Catholic Parish, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Azubuike, in the Obollo community, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Tuesday, when the cleric was returning to his parish from an assignment.

This was contained in a statement by Very Rev. Fr. Princewill Iwuanyanwu, Chancellor/Secretary of the Catholic Diocese, Okigwe.

Rev. Iwuanyanwu requested prayers from both the clergy and laity of the diocese for the priest’s safe return.

The statement reads: “I am directed to inform you that one of our priests, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Azubuike, was kidnapped this evening, Tuesday, 5 November 2024, at about 6 pm.

“Rev. Fr. Azubuike, who was ordained on 27 September 2014, is the parish priest of St. Theresa’s Catholic Parish, Obollo, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area, Imo State.

“He was kidnapped along the Aliyi community in Obollo, Isiala Mbano, Imo State while returning from an assignment.

“We request your fervent prayers that he may return to us safe and sound, trusting in your goodwill and solidarity.”

Also confirming the incident, to newsmen on Tuesday, Spokesman of Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, disclosed that measures had been taken to rescue the priest and apprehend the suspects.

He said: “The CP has set up a high-powered investigation team to look into this matter for the possible rescue of the Catholic priest and apprehension of the suspects.”