T-Pain Is ‘Temporary Pain,’ Tinubu’ll Get Second Term In 2027 – Doyin Okupe



Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesman and one-time campaigner for Labour Party’s Peter Obi, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will secure a second term in 2027.

Okupe made this assertion on Channels Television’s Politics Today program on Monday, citing an unspoken agreement on rotational presidency between the southern and northern regions.

According to him, former President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year tenure, despite his shortcomings, sets a precedent for Tinubu to complete two terms.

Advertisement

“Nigerians will decide so. I am sure. Nigerians are reasonable, sensible people, not demanding too much from their leaders,” Okupe stated.

READ ALSO: No Regret Supporting Obi But Won’t Do It Again – Doyin Okupe

Okupe also addressed the “T-Pain” nickname given to Tinubu on social media, interpreting it as “Temporary Pain” that will ultimately lead to positive outcomes for the nation.

He emphasized that if Tinubu resolves pressing issues like the fuel and food crises, Nigerians will overwhelmingly support his re-election.

“If Bola Tinubu gives us light in 2027, if Bola Tinubu resolves this fuel crisis and this food crisis between now and that time, you’ll see that people will go on the streets and say it’s Bola or nobody,” Okupe added.

Okupe’s endorsement comes on the heels of his meeting with President Tinubu in Abuja, sparking debate about the president’s chances of re-election in 2027.