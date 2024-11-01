Tax Reform Bill Won’t Be Withdrawn, NASS Can Make Adjustment- Tinubu Insists

President Bola Tinubu has insisted that tax reform bills will not be withdrawn from the National Assembly as recommended by the National Economic Council.

In a statement on Friday, by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that Tinubu received NEC’s recommendation.

He added that the President said the legislative process should continue.

The statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu has received the National Economic Council’s recommendation that the tax reform bills already sent to the National Assembly be withdrawn for further consultation.

“President Tinubu commends the National Economic Council members, especially Vice President Kashim Shettima and the 36 State Governors, for their advice.

“He believes that the legislative process, which has already begun, provides an opportunity for inputs and necessary changes without withdrawing the bills from the National Assembly.

“While urging the NEC to allow the process to take its full course, President Tinubu welcomes further consultations and engagement with key stakeholders to address any reservations about the bills while the National Assembly considers them for passage.”

Recall that on October 3, Tinubu asked the National Assembly to consider and pass four tax reform bills.

The bills include the Nigeria tax bill, the tax administration bill, and the joint revenue board establishment bill.

Reacting to the development, the Northern States Governors Forum, opposed the proposed bills, following a joint meeting with the northern traditional rulers council at the Kaduna government house on October 28.

The governors asked the national assembly to reject any legislation that may harm the region’s interests, calling for equitable and fair implementation of national policies and programmes to prevent marginalisation of any geopolitical zone.