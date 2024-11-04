TECNO Celebrated for Outstanding Consumer Engagement and Innovation at BRANDCOM Awards

On Saturday, October 26th, TECNO was announced the Most Outstanding Smartphone Brand in Consumer Engagement at the prestigious Brandcom Awards, held at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos. This recognition confirms that TECNO’s journey is guided by more than just technology—it’s about nurturing a deeper bond with consumers through innovative, thoughtful, and memorable experiences.

In the past year, TECNO has launched a series of bold, consumer-centric initiatives designed to create real impact. From the electrifying Big Brother Naija ‘Stop at Nothing’ tasks—which rewarded not only housemates but also fans, strengthening TECNO’s connection with Nigeria’s youth—to the inspiring Future Star Initiative, where TECNO is helping young footballers’ dreams come alive, one pitch at a time. These efforts, along with a vibrant social media presence and interactive promotions, reveal that TECNO doesn’t simply observe its market; it actively engages with and empowers consumers, making them a central part of TECNO’s journey forward.

With each product line, TECNO continues to push the boundaries of what a smartphone brand can offer. From the luxurious, AI-powered PHANTOM series to the accessible and stylish TECNO POP and SPARK devices, TECNO’s approach reflects a deep understanding of its audience’s needs. Through tailored campaigns, product launches, and meaningful partnerships, TECNO prioritises both functionality and lifestyle, ensuring each product and promotion resonates with a diverse consumer base.

“TECNO’s mission goes beyond producing smartphones; we’re here to elevate the consumer experience by listening to their needs and responding with meaningful innovations,” said Olumide Yomi-Omolayo, TECNO’s PR Manager. “This award is a testament to our commitment to stay engaged with our consumers, ensuring every interaction with TECNO reflects the premium value they deserve.”

The Brandcom Awards, known for its stringent selection process and credibility, annually honours brands that excel in marketing, brand management, and consumer interaction. Receiving this award from such a respected platform is no small feat—it symbolises a relationship TECNO has carefully cultivated with its customers over the years.

TECNO’s dedication to customer engagement is more than a strategy; it’s a promise to provide memorable, high-quality experiences with every device and every activation. While this award marks a significant milestone, it’s also the beginning of even more impactful consumer engagement. As TECNO continues to innovate, one thing remains clear: it’s a brand that puts people at the heart of everything it does.

