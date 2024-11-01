“They Resold My Property” – Obaseki Shares Experience with Land Grabbers



Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has recounted how land grabbers resold his own land in Iyekogba, Benin City, despite having a government-approved Certificate of Occupancy.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Edo Built Environment Hub in Benin City on Thursday, Obaseki said, “Prior to my assumption of office, my parcel of land with Edo State Government-approved Certificate of Occupancy in Benin was grabbed by land grabbers. The property at Iyekogba was resold and the new owner built on it.”

This personal experience,he noted, informed his administration’s decision to implement policies aimed at sanitizing land administration in the State.

“The process of developing a house was hijacked by Community Development Associations as you have to settle them in all fronts before you complete your house,” Obaseki noted.

The Governor highlighted his administration’s achievements in land reform, including the creation of over 40,000 Certificates of Occupancy in three years, compared to just 2,000 since the state’s creation.

Obaseki emphasized the importance of proper land administration, stating, “Land is one of the greatest assets anybody can have. Edo State is one of the richest States in the country in terms of land resources.”

The Edo Built Environment Hub houses key government agencies, including the Ministry of Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development, Edo Geographic Information Service, and the Ministry of Roads and Bridges.

In honor of Nigeria’s first Surveyor-General from Edo State, the Governor named the EdoGIS building after the late Daniel Omoigui.

Obaseki’s reforms aim to make Edo State an attractive destination for investors and residents alike, leveraging its premium land resources for sustainable growth and prosperity.