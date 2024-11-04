“This Ship Won’t Sink, We’ll Not Run From Responsibilities” – Tinubu Assures Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reassured Nigerians of his government’s commitment to making the country succeed amid the economic hardship facing the people.

Speaking on Monday at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja during the swearing-in of seven new Ministers, Tinubu said that he won’t run away from the responsibilities of leadership.

He added that the bull has been taken by his horn, adding that all individuals profiting from the downfall of the nation has been stopped.

Advertisement

This was contained in a post by Tinubu’s aide, Sunday Dare, via his X page, during the swearing-in of the new Ministers.

Dare wrote: “Nigeria’s head is above the waters. This ship will not sink.

“We will not run away from our responsibilities. I am proud to lead you and we will lead you to success and prosperity.

“We have taken the bull by the horns. We have stopped the scavengers and profiteers.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the newly sworn-in ministers are listed below.

Dr Nentawe Yilwatda – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi – Minister of Labour & Employment

READ MORE: T-Pain: Tinubu Feels Nigerians’ Pain, Working To End It Soon – Presidency

Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu – Minister of State Foreign Affairs.

Dr Jumoke Oduwole – Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Trade and Investment)

Idi Mukhtar Maiha – Minister of Livestock Development

Yusuf Abdullahi Ata – Minister of State Housing and Urban Development

Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad – Minister of State Education