Tinubu Ordered Release Of #EndBadGovernance Protesters On Humanitarian Grounds Despite Evidences – Shettima



Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, says that President Bola Tinubu ordered the release of detained #EndBadGovernance protesters on humanitarian grounds.

Recall that on Monday President Tinubu directed the release of all minors arrested during the protests.

At a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, Presiding Judge Obiora Egwuatu struck out the suit against 119 protesters after an application by M.D. Abubakar, counsel to the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Advertisement

Vice President Shettima, however addressed the released protesters, saying President Tinubu’s decision aims to give them another chance at becoming responsible citizens.

“The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, instructed the release of the suspects on humanitarian grounds, despite incontrovertible digital video and photographic evidence of the perpetration and actions, some of which were uploaded by the actors themselves,” Shettima stated.

READ ALSO: Court Strikes Out Terrorism Suit Against #EndBadGovernance Protesters (Pictures)

Shettima also warned the protesters not to allow themselves to be used to perpetrate violence and destroy public and private property, highlighting that over N300 billion was lost in the protests.

“I would like to admonish you, young men, not to allow yourselves to be used to perpetrate violence and destroy public and private property. Over N300 billion was lost in the protests, consisting mainly of private properties and loss of business,” he addedm

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and the federal government for the compassionate decision.

“What happened today will be written in gold. The president has shown his compassion and humility. He has demonstrated that you (protesters) are also his children,” he said.

The Federal Government has also pledged to support the rehabilitation and reintegration of the released protesters into their communities.