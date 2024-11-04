Tinubu Orders Immediate Release Of Minors Arraigned For #EndBadGovernance Protests

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the immediate release of all minors arrested for allegedly participating in #Endbadgovernance protests.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the announcement, during a press conference with State House correspondents in Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

President also directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to see to the welfare of those young detainees, and also take part to ensure their smooth reunion with their parents or guardians wherever they are in the country.

Advertisement

READ MORE: #EndBadGovernance: Brekete Radio Shuts Down In Protest For Release Of Detained Minors

Idris said: “The President has ordered the immediate release of all the minors who have been arrested by the Nigeria Police without prejudice to whatever legal processes they are undergoing. He has directed that they be released immediately.

“Secondly, the President has also directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to immediately attend to the welfare of these minors, and to ensure their smooth reunion with their parents or guardians wherever they are in the country.

“Thirdly, the President has directed that an administrative committee will be set up immediately, to be headed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, to examine all issues surrounding the arrest, detention, treatment, and finally, the release of these young minors.

“Fourthly, the President has also directed that all law enforcement agents involved in the arrest and the legal processes will be investigated, and if any infractions are found to have been committed by any official of Government, whether from a law enforcement agency or another appropriate authority, disciplinary action will be taken against him or her.”

Recall that on Friday, INFORMATION NIGERIA reported that the police brought 72 minors before a Federal High Court in Abuja over their participation in the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests.

The defendants, who were accused of treason, among others, were arrested in places like Kaduna, Abuja, Gombe, Jos, Katsina, and Kano states. Some of them looked gaunt and poorly fed and collapsed in court.

The presiding judge, Obiora Egwuatu, granted N10 million bail to 72 minors who were arraigned.