Tinubu Promotes Acting COAS To Lieutenant General Rank

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly decorated the acting Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, as Lieutenant General.

A source on Tuesday, told PUNCH that the short ceremony took place in the President’s office complex at the State House, Abuja.

He said: “President Tinubu decorates acting Chief of Army Staff, Oluyede, as Lt. General.”

Also speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, Tinubu, commended the military for its unwavering courage, dedication and patriotism in maintaining the nation’s security.

He said: “It is both an honour and a privilege to decorate you today. This recognition reflects your commitment and service to the Nigerian military, which speaks volumes through your exemplary record.

“We recognise all that you have been doing to ensure the country is safe and stable.

“We are facing challenges, but progress is being made.

“The synergy among you has calmed the country, and we need that stability to continue. We need to assure all citizens that prosperity is not far from them.”

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had reported that Presidential Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, announced Oluyede’s appointment on October 30, 2024.

The development is coming, following some weeks of rumors, claiming that Lagbaja had been experiencing health challenge.

Onanuga said: “Oluyede will act in the position pending the return of the indisposed substantive Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.”

Until his appointment, Oluyede served as the 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna.

He was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1992, effective from 1987. He rose to Major-General in September 2020.

Oluyede has held many commands since his commissioning as an officer. He was Platoon Commander and adjutant at 65 Battalion, Company Commander at 177 Guards Battalion, Staff Officer Guards Brigade, Commandant Amphibious Training School.

He has also earned many honours for his meritorious service in various fields of operations. These include the Corps Medal of Honour, the Grand Service Star, Passing the Staff Course, and Membership in the National Institute.