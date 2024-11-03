Tinubu’s Administration Defends Security Agency Appointments, Says Yoruba’s Aren’t Being Favoured

Sunday Dare, President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Public Communication and Orientation, has pushed back against claims that the administration favors the South-West in appointing heads of security agencies.

Dare took to his X account on Saturday to share a table highlighting the regional distribution of the heads of 20 security agencies.

“Facts do not lie.

“Below we see laid bare the facts about the regional outlook of President Tinubu’s appointments within 20 security agencies. The label of him favouring Yorubas in the Security set up does not fit. Nigeria we hail thee!” Dare wrote.

The move comes after widespread criticism of Tinubu’s appointment of Olufemi Oloyede as acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), with many Nigerians accusing the President of favoring his home region.

According to Dare’s table, the North-West actually boasts the highest number of security chiefs, with eight slots.

The South-West follows with five heads of security agencies, while the North-Central region has four appointees.

The North-East has three security chiefs, and the South-South and South-East regions each have one.

Oloyede’s appointment as acting COAS is pending the return of Taoreed Lagbaja, the substantive COAS, who is currently indisposed.