‘Tinubu’s Re-Election Won’t Be Threatened By Tax Reform Bill Opposition’ – APC Chieftain

The Director-General of Tinubu-Shettima Ambassadors, Oladele Oyelude, has dismissed concerns that opposition to the tax reforms bill from the North will harm President Bola Tinubu’s re-election chances in 2027.

Oyelude, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, expressed confidence that the National Assembly will address any grey areas in the bill, preventing it from leading to disintegration.

Advertisement

“The National Assembly will look at the bill in a way that it won’t lead to disintegration.

“The reform in the tax system will affect the name and a few other things about the tax system,” Oyelude stated.

He emphasized that the bill’s primary goal is to enhance the country’s development by promoting aggressive revenue generation among governors.

READ ALSO: Bad Leaders: “North Produced Buhari, Yorubas Brought Tinubu, Transaction Successful” – Charly Boy

Oyelude advised those opposing the bill to utilize their National Assembly members to voice their concerns.

“I believe the North won’t oppose Tinubu’s re-election because of the tax reform bill.

“A northerner is the Vice President, so they can’t go against Tinubu based on the bill. The fate of the bill will be decided by the National Assembly,” he added.

This development comes after President Tinubu transmitted four tax reform bills to the National Assembly, aimed at streamlining tax collection, ensuring compliance, and optimizing revenue.

The bills include the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill, the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, and the Tax Administration Bill.

As the National Assembly deliberates on the bill, it remains to be seen how the tax reform bills will impact the country’s development and President Tinubu’s re-election prospects.