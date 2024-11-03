Toke Makinwa Celebrates 40th Birthday With Gratitude

Nigerian media personality and popular entrepreneur Toke Makinwa is celebrating her 40th birthday today, November 3rd, 2024.

She took to Instagram to share stunning birthday photos shot by renowned photographer Ty Bello.

In her heartfelt post, Toke expressed gratitude and joy, acknowledging God’s role in her life.

She mentioned being at a loss for words to describe her emotions, instead letting a song attached to the photos convey her feelings.

“03/11/84.

And God made Omotoke.

Happy birthday to me; words cannot describe the joy I’m feeling; I’ll let the song do it.

World TM day”, she wrote.

Toke’s birthday message highlighted her appreciation for life and the significance of this new chapter.

SEE POST: