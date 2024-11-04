

Doyin Okupe, former presidential spokesperson, on Monday, weighed in on the arraignment of minors in connection with the #EndBadGovernance protest.

Expressing concern over the welfare of malnourished and maltreated minors via X, he praised President Bola Tinubu’s swift action in instructing the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to intervene in the matter.

“THE MALNOURISHED, MALTREATED MINORS.. Another Perspective.

“Thank God President Tinubu has instructed that d (sic) AGF intervenes,” he wrote.

Okupe’s comments further highlighted the need for accountability and scrutiny of the system that allowed such abuse to occur.

He posed a critical question: “Where are their parents? Why were they not in court?”

“Any system that allows this is a recipe for disaster.”

Information Nigeria reports that the case has sparked widespread concern, with many calling for urgent action to address the systemic failures that enabled the abuse.

While President Tinubu’s intervention is seen as a positive step towards addressing these issues and ensuring justice is served, as the situation unfolds, attention will remain focused on the government’s response and the measures taken to prevent similar cases in the future.