Troops Capture Wanted Terrorist Habu Dogo In Sokoto, Seven IPOB/ESN Members South-East

The Defence Headquarters has announced significant arrests made by troops within the last one week.

Notorious terrorist leader Abubakar Ibrahim (aka Habu Dogo) has been captured in Sokoto, while seven commanders of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) were nabbed in the South-East.

Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, stated on Saturday that Habu Dogo was detained in Rumji Village, Illela Local Government Area, Sokoto State.

Habu Dogo, he claimed, is a wanted terrorist on security services’ watchlists in both Nigeria and the Niger Republic due to the cross-border nature of his terrorist actions.

He stated that Dr. Nnamdi Chukwudoze and Chigozie Ezetoha (AKA Chapet), who were captured in Anambra State’s Ihiala Local Government Area, are among the IPOB/ESN terror operatives arrested.

“Others are Mrs Ngozi Chukwuka and Mr Oyekachi Ohia who were arrested in the Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia,” he said.

Ifeanyi Eze, Augustine Udemba, and Onyedikachi Udemba were captured in Abia State’s Umunneochi Local Government Area, while Elijah Mmaduipeya Obumneke was apprehended in Imo State’s Orsu Local Government Area.

He said, “The ongoing counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations has continued to degrade the combat capacity of terrorists across the country.’’

