Two Dead In Imo Market Explosion

Two people were on Tuesday, killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated at the International Market in Orlu.

According to Henry Okoye, the police command’s public relations office, in a statement, in Owerri, said that others were injured during the explosion while fleeing to safety.

He explained that the command had initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances behind the incident.

According to him, a preliminary investigation found that an IED killed two hoodlums.

“The two persons, who were incidentally the hoodlums, were killed in the process of setting up the IED.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, has deployed anti-bomb operatives to the scene,” the police spokesman added.

Mr Okoye advised inhabitants of the region and market traders not to panic.

He also urged the public to provide the police and other security agencies with information on any suspicious activity by suspected hoodlums.

