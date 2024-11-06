Two Teenage Robbery Suspects Apprehended In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Command has apprehended two teenage boys on a police wanted list for criminal activity.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the Public Relations Officer for the Adamawa State Police Command, confirmed this in a press statement published on Tuesday.

“The Command’s bold step is yielding results as two notorious radical Shila cult groups who were on the wanted list of the command were arrested,” he stated.

Advertisement

According to the statement, the suspects are Bagir Magaji Muhammad of Layin Chinko and Zaradeen Hadi of Sohon Kasuwa, both of whom live in the Yola North Local Government Area.

The statement said that on Monday, November 4, 2024, the suspects trailed and robbed one Habiba Umar of her handset using offensive weapons, paving the way for their arrest.

READ MORE: Niger Police Rescue 19 Abducted Passengers

Detectives from the Command’s anti-narcotics section quickly located and apprehended the culprits after the incident was reported.

“Investigation so far led to the recovery of the robbed handset, one sharp knife and a horn,” the police added.

According to DAILY POST, the substance of this arrest is not what the suspects did this time, but what they had been doing prior to being placed on the police watch list.

”Snatching phones and other valuables during the day and at night is a pastime of the Shila Boys that makes use of phone, their prime target, a risky affair in Yola and other major towns in Adamawa State,” said the command.