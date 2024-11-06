Uche Ogbodo Demands Justice Over Burgled Store, Alleges Cover-up By Police, Security Company

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has shared a distressing update regarding her burgled store with items worth over N50 million allegedly stolen.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Ogbodo revealed that Teflon Placements Security Company, responsible for securing her store, has allegedly colluded with the officials at the Ogombo Police Station in Lagos, to release the two suspects she handed to them.

Shockingly, they now claim her store wasn’t burgled, attributing damage to a faulty POP.

The actress expressed frustration, emphasizing her legitimate business and family values.

Captioning the video, she wrote, “I am not a Prostītute who Relies on selling my body for Money. I Didn’t Steal anyone’s money to Set up my Business worth millions of Naira. I’m a Happily married Woman with 3 Children hustling hard to make a Living! Why would I be constantly subjected to Torture without anywhere to Run?

“I rented my Shop situated at No 11 IDOWU DABIRI STREET SANGOTEDO from Dolly Real Estate Company through Ms Dolakpo, the owner and also themanagerer of the shop Complex. She made Me Pay 2 Different Security Fees – 1 for the Shop itself for the Complete 1 year and the 2nd One for the Estate of Idowu Dabiri.

“The Security company in charge of my Shop is TEFLON PLACEMENTS SECURITY COMPANY, managed by Mr Orji whom I met for the 1st time on Sunday night.

After he saw how my shop was ravaged, he was initially apologetic and sorry. Telling me he would do all within his power to find one of the security Men By the name of HENRY, who was at large.

“But after I reported my case to OGOMBO POLICE STATION on Sunday, they asked us to come back on Monday by 10 to see DPO; when I got there, he pleaded with me that he didn’t want any trouble and that he wanted to settle me. I agreed. But today now, the same man has connived with the Police and released the 2 Suspects I handed to them and turned around to Say to me that my Shop wasn’t Robbed, that My POP was Faulty and it Fell. That I was Just Claiming that my things were stolen. I said what about the Boy Henry that Ran away with Bags that people saw on the Street. He said the guy went on Leave. I started calling my Supposed IPO SP MOSES, who promised to help me see Justice on this case, but he was no longer Picking up my Calls! This is Wrong!

“You People should help me Ask Mr Orji of TEFLON PLACEMENTS how he concluded! This Man Brings Criminals without proper Checks on their Backgrounds and gives them to Businesses as Security personnel. Now they have Robbed me, and he is trying to Deny Me”.

