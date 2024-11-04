Uche Ogbodo Loses N50m In Devastating Boutique Robbery

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has fallen victim to a devastating boutique heist, losing nearly N50 million.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a heart-wrenching video showcasing the aftermath of the incident.

In the emotional video, Ogbodo is seen surveying the damage to her boutique, visibly distraught.

She expressed her despair, questioning how to recover from the loss and stay afloat amidst adversity.

Uche Ogbodo feels overwhelmed, stating that the world is cruel and wonders how one can cope with such significant financial loss.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “I’m already tired! The World is just too wicked! How does one stay afloat with so much weight on them. It feels like staying under water is safer. Loosing close to 50 million a year as a business person. My God! Strong Woman in the Mud! I’m tired!😭😭😭😭”.

