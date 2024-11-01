Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott recently opened up about her harrowing 12-year battle with chronic kidney disease, revealing a heart-wrenching journey of loss, diagnosis, and resilience.

In an emotional interview with Chude Jideonwo on “With Chude” shared on Instagram on Friday, Ufuoma shared how her younger brother’s passing due to kidney disease was followed by her own diagnosis with stage 3 kidney disease in 2023.

Despite doctor’s orders to rest, Ufuoma continued working, leading to a devastating progression to stage 4 kidney disease, the final stage.

Ufuoma confessed that her condition resulted from excessive painkiller use, which she described as “drug abuse.”

For six months, she was bedridden, unable to work or gain weight, and feared her life was ending.

