Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced that the FCT Administration will no longer tolerate unprofiled vehicles in the nation’s capital “effective January 2025.”

This move, he noted aims to curb kidnapping and “one-chance” robbery cases.

At the FCT Renewed Hope Youth Empowerment Programme in Abuja on Thursday, Wike handed over new cars to beneficiaries to use as taxis, emphasizing that they wouldn’t have to pay a dime.

“The government is saying this is our support to feed your family and reduce the cost of transportation in the city. Abuja should compete with other cities in the world,” he stated.

Wike encouraged beneficiaries not to be ashamed of being empowered as taxi drivers, pointing out that many Nigerians who reject such jobs at home readily accept them abroad.

To ensure safety, all commercial buses, he said, will be profiled by the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Services.

“Most Keke Napep and motorcycles are informants. Beneficiaries will be profiled by security.

“We’ll take vehicle numbers, driver names, and more, so everyone can confidently enter vehicles, knowing their safety is guaranteed,” Wike added.