US Election: Yul Edochie Hails Trump’s Victory, Says He’s “Epitome Of Grace”

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has expressed his support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after his victory in the US 2024 presidential election.

Taking to Instagram, he announced Trump to be the man for life, revealing that he had been predicting Trump’s return since last year, but many were sceptical.

He congratulated the president-elect, proclaimed him the head of the Stubborn Boys Association, and described him as the embodiment of grace and a living example of the phrase “never give up.”

Advertisement

READ MORE: Davido Makes Voting Debut In US Election

He wrote, “My man for life.

I said it since last year that Trump is coming back, but many doubted it.

Never mess with a man who has grace.

Congratulations, Mr. President @realdonaldtrump

Leader of the Stubborn Boys Association.

A true definition of the term ‘never give up’.

An epitome of grace.

I wish you a beautiful tenure.

May God lead you always”.

SEE POST: