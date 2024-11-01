VeryDarkMan Granted N2m Bail For Wearing Police Uniform Without Approval

Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan, a social media critic, has been granted bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in the same amount after being charged with impersonation on Friday.

The court also ordered VeryDarkMan to surrender his international passports and other forms of identification.

VDM was arrested for impersonation.

This came after a widely shared video clip featured VeryDarkMan in a police outfit.

Recall that the Police denounced VDM’s unauthorised use of its official uniforms and accoutrements in a video broadcast on his social media accounts last Thursday.

In a statement, the Force’s spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said it began an investigation into the circulating video.

The bail terms forwarded to DAILY POST by VDM’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, reads: “Two million, two sureties in like terms. Sureties to deposit international passports, sureties to provide means of Identification. Sureties to depose to affidavit to provide the defendant during trial at all times.”

“⁠Prosecutor to verify sureties’ address. Sureties to provide utility bills, defendant to depose to affidavit to be available at all times during trial. Sureties to reside within the Court’s jurisdiction, particularly Abuja municipal.”