VeryDarkMan Hails Tinubu’s Decision To Free Minors Detained In #EndBadGovernance Protest

Nigerian activist VeryDarkMan has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu after he intervened and ordered the release of minors arrested during August’s #EndBadGovernance protests.

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, announced Tinubu’s decision while briefing State House media in Abuja on Monday, November 4.

He stated that President Tinubu has commanded that all law enforcement agents engaged in the arrest, custody, and prosecution of the minors be investigated, and that anyone found culpable would face appropriate disciplinary measures.

Idris further stated that President Tinubu directed the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to ensure the well-being of the minors.

This follows a public outrage after videos of the minors looking malnourished and even collapsing while being arraigned in Abuja’s High Court last Friday went viral.

Following President Tinubu’s order to release the minors, VeryDarkMan in a video on his Instagram page on Monday appreciated the move and commended the lawyers who defended them, dropping plans to start a GoFundMe account for bail.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “President bola Ahmed tinubu have ordered for the immediate release of the minors d3tain3d for over 94 days for hunger protest”

