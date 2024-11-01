VeryDarkMan In Police Custody After Honouring Invitation

Nigerian human rights activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has expressed concern over the detention of his client, popular social media influencer, VeryDarkMan (VDM), after responding to a police invitation.

The detention comes on the heels of VeryDarkMan’s recent controversy surrounding his wearing of a police uniform, which sparked outrage.

In a surprising turn of events, VeryDarkMan had apologized on Tuesday and initially honored the police invitation, only to be detained subsequently.

Adeyanju, VeryDarkMan’s lawyer, highlighted the irony of his client’s situation, noting that despite his cooperative stance and previous statements praising the police, he was still detained.

This raises concerns about the police’s intentions and treatment of citizens.

According to Adeyanju, VeryDarkMan’s detention underscores the disparity between his experiences and his prior assertions that the Nigerian Police are friendly.

On his Facebook page on Thursday, he wrote, “Our client, VDM has been detained after honouring police invitation just like yesterday. VDM has been consistent in saying the Nigerian Police are our friends even when we all know they are not.”

