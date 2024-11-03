VeryDarkMan To Launch GoFundMe For Detained Protesting EndBadGovernance Minors

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has revealed what he will do to the Tinubu government if it fails to liberate the imprisoned underage #EndBadGovernance protesters.

It is no longer news that the Tinubu government imprisoned over 30 underage children for flaunting Russian flags during the EndBadGovernance protest in August 2024.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted bail on Friday to over 30 detained minors, requiring each to pay N10 million, with two civil servant sureties who must provide valid means of identification.

VeryDarkMan, who saw the imprisoned minors while he was incarcerated for impersonating the Nigerian Police Force and later released on N2 million bail, responded to the news on his Instagram account Sunday, vowing to set up a GoFundMe page by Tuesday if President Tinubu doesn’t release the minors.

He emphasised that he has 1.8 million followers on his platform, and that any contribution, even if it is N100, will go a long way towards helping the youngsters.

Captioning the post, he wrote; “!.f by Tuesday the tinubu government doesn’t release those minors who they have d3ta!ned I will have to do this and yes they will be released 💪maybe it was God’s plan that I was @rrzted to show me the !nhvman3 treatment of minors by the tinubu government…till Tuesday @officialasiwajubat.”

Watch him speak below…

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DB56zBys74l/?igsh=MThha3k0eHp0c3ltdA==