“We Must Dismantle Politics, Church For Productivity” – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in Nigeria’s 2023 election, has called for a radical transformation of the country’s politics and religious landscape.

In a recent interview with media personality Nedu on the Honest Bunch Podcast shared on Instagram Saturday, Obi emphasized that while politics and church are alluring, they need to be dismantled to foster productivity.

He proposed turning night vigils into night shifts, allowing people to be more productive.

Advertisement

Obi clarified that he’s a devoted Christian but believes Nigeria’s obsession with church activities is unhealthy.

READ MORE: Bad Leaders: “North Produced Buhari, Yorubas Brought Tinubu, Transaction Successful” – Charly Boy

He noted that from Monday to Friday, people often attend church services morning and night, hindering economic progress.

He said, “It’s attractive, politics and church, but it has to be dismantled.

“We are going to turn night vigil into night shift so that people can be productive.

“I go to church and believe in God but we can’t have it that people Monday to Friday, be in church morning and night.

“If I go from here to my house, the only sign boards you see are those of churches.

If you go to the East, it’s burials and that’s not a country.”

Watch him speak below…

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DB3p12yNAEM/?igsh=bm9vdXFrbzVzN2ky