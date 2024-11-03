“We’ll Get Back Minors Arraigned For Participating In #EndBadGovernance Protest” – Kano Governor Vows

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf has pledged to take all necessary measures to bring back minors believed to be from the State who were recently arraigned for participating in the #EndBadGovernance protests.

The minors, along with other suspects from Abuja, Kaduna, Gombe, Jos, Katsina, and Kano, face charges including terrorism, arson, and treasonable felony.

During their arraignment at a federal high court in Abuja, four minors collapsed and were rushed out. Despite this, the court granted N10 million bail to each of the 72 defendants.

Many Nigerians, including leading politicians and civil society groups, have condemned the arraignment of minors.

READ ALSO: Minors’ Fainting In Court ‘Scripted’ – IGP Egbetokun

In a surprising claim, Rimazonte Ezekiel, the Federal Government prosecutor, stated that all the arraigned persons were adults, adding that “most of them are married men.”

However, Muyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, revealed that the youngest arraigned person is 13 years old.

Governor Yusuf however reacted to the incident on his X page on Saturday, directing Haruna Dederi, the Kano Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, to take immediate action.

“My attention has been drawn to the appearance of teenagers (some believed to be from Kano) in court today in Abuja.

“The Commissioner of Justice has been instructed to act immediately on the issue. We shall do everything possible to get them back to Kano, in sha Allah,” Yusuf said.